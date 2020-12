Galway minor footballers finally begin championship campaign

print

The Connacht Minor football championship finally gets under way on Saturday afternoon at 2pm in the Connacht GAA Centre when Galway take on Leitrim in the quarter finals. Galway’s new manager Alan Glynn has been looking ahead to the game with Ollie Turner:

The Galway Minor football team to play Leitrim was named last night:

1. James Egan (St James),

2. Jack Ramsey (Claregalway),

3. Eanna Donoghue (Killererin),

4. Morgan Morrin (Claregalway),

5. Matthew Mulvaney (St James),

6. Darragh O’Malley (St Michaels),

7. Adam Tierney (Oughterard),

8. Darragh Burke (Monivea Abbey),

9. Conall Gallagher (St Michaels),

10. Ryan Kavanagh (Salthill Knocknacarra),

11. Liam O’Conghaile,

12. Jack Dowd (Annaghdown),

13. Daniel O’Flaherty – capt (Salthill Knocknacarra),

14. Cillian O’Curraoin (Micheal Breathnach),

15. David Prendergast (Kilconly).