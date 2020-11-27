Galway hurling team announced tonight on Over the Line

print

The Galway hurling team to play Limerick in Sunday’s All Ireland semi final in Croke Park will be announced this evening at 7.45pm on Over the Line, which has a new slot on Friday evenings from 7pm to 8pm for the rest of 2020.

Gerry Murphy introduces the show which also previews the All Ireland Camogie semi final between Galway and Tipperary on Saturday in Pairc Ui Chaoimh, with Tommy Devane and Imelda Hobbins, Galway manager Cathal Murray and selector Orla Kilkenny.

Sean Walsh, Niall Canavan and Cyril Donnellan look ahead to the Galway v Limerick clash, while we have interviews with Galway manager Shane O’Neill and the goal hero from the All Ireland quarter final win over Tipperary Aidan Harte, as well as former Limerick captain and Live 95 analyst James Ryan.

Over the Line is back on Monday and Friday nights from 7pm to 8pm from now until the end of the year, while Sunday afternoon’s show from 2pm to 6pm includes the round-up programme with all the weekend match reports and interviews after the 5pm news.