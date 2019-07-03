Galway households sought for air quality study

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUI Galway is calling on energy efficient households to take part in a new air quality study.

The research will evaluate the indoor environment of homes constructed to a high standard of energy efficiency in a bid to determine their impact on air quality.

Radon, volatile organic compounds and carbon dioxide will all be measured by remote sensors for a period of 18 months in participating households.

The sensors, which are the size of smoke detectors, would be installed in four rooms within the home of the volunteer and would wirelessly transmit data on air quality and temperature.

Participants will be asked to fill in a contextual information sheet along with an activity diary logging activities such as cooking or cleaning three times over the course of the study.