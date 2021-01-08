Galway football squad set for big changes in 2021

print

With the start date for collective inter-county training still at least 3 weeks away, it looks like big changes to the Galway football squad for the coming year. 2018 All Star Ian Burke withdrew from the panel in the aftermath of Galway’s defeat to Mayo in the Connacht Final last November and his Corofin clubmate Gary Sice, who had come out of retirement in 2020, has also called time once again on his Galway senior career. Midfielder Fiontán O’Curraoin, who suffered a bad injury exactly 12 months ago against Mayo in the FBD League semi final, has also withdrawn, as has Cortoon Shamrocks forward Adrian Varley who didn’t feature against Mayo in the championship having started against Dublin in the final round of the national league in October.

One player returning to the Galway squad is Moycullen midfielder Peter Cooke, who left for work in the USA following Galway’s 2019 championship defeat to Mayo in the qualifiers.