Galway family resource centres call on election candidates to sign support pledge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway based Family Resource Centres are calling on general election candidates to pledge their support to their local FRC.

The centres at Ardaun in Doughiska, Oughterard, Gort, Headford and Loughrea have joined a national campaign to highlight the threats facing the sector.

The Family Resource Centre National forum is asking political parties and election candidates to back it on three key issues.

Firstly, it’s calling on the government to establish a permanent unit to administer the sector.

Secondly it wants the autonomy of FRCs and the unique model of family support they offer to be maintained.

Finally, it want assurances that FRCs will receive annual ring-fenced core funding – of no less than 160 thousand euro per centre per year.

The forum is calling on election candidates to visit their local centre and sign a campaign pledge.

Aine Deely from the Loughrea FRC says the centres play a vital roles in local communities across the country