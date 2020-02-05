Galway creche and pre-school workers begin journey to join national march to Dáil

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Early years educators, providers and parents from across the city and county are gathering at bus stops this morning as they make their way to a national march to Dáil Eireann over the crisis in childcare funding.

More than 1,700 childcare facilities nationwide, including daycare and pre-school services, will close around the country as part of the action.

The Early Years Alliance argues that despite qualifications, pre-school educators earn just €11.45 on average per hour and the majority are struggling to make ends meet.

At the protest, the group will be highlighting its Election 2020 demands for the sector.

These include the development of a funding model that supports affordable and accessible childcare for parents, high quality for children and sustainability for providers.

The Early Years Alliance is also seeking adequate funding for the introduction of the Living Wage for all workers in the sector in 2020.

Deborah Reynolds of Kilkerrin community playschool is getting on a bus from Tuam – she says parents from across Galway are supporting today’s closures and want to see investment in key childcare services…

