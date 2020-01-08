Galway consultant argues trolley crisis could continue for years

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A Galway consultant claims the current trolley crisis is likely to continue for many years to come.

For the second day in a row, there were 760 people without a bed in Irish hospitals yesterday after a record was set on Monday.

UHG was the second most overcrowded yesterday with over 50 forced to wait on trolleys or along wards, while over 20 patients were waiting at Portiuncula Hospital in Ballinasloe.

Elective procedures have been cancelled at four hospitals because of the extent of the overcrowding.

Cardiologist at Portiuncula Hospital John Barton says the problem won’t improve for many years because of a lack of infrastructure.

More at 10…