The Brothers of Charity Services Ireland – West Region are currently recruiting for temporary COVID- 19 Workers and permanent and temporary Staff Nurses, across their services in counties Galway and Roscommon. The COVID 19 post is to cover the emergency situation of the Covid-19 Pandemic. This role involves supporting Adults with intellectual disabilities to participate in everyday living. Successful candidates will be offered a short term contract, initially. Log onto the Brothers of Charity Services Ireland website to find out more.

Click HERE to apply.