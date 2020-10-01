Galway Bay fm seeks full-time journalist

Galway Bay fm has a vacancy in its award winning newsroom for a full-time journalist, based at its city headquarters.

The successful applicant should hold a relevant third-level qualification, and have a minimum of two years experience in a busy newsroom environment.

Applicants must have a good broadcast voice, a keen news sense, a flair for writing news for radio and social media, and an ability to work to tight deadlines.

You are invited to send a cover letter, a CV, and a one-minute news demo to Bernadette Prendergast, Head of News, Galway Bay fm.

The applications may be emailed to [email protected], and the closing date is 4pm, Friday October 9.