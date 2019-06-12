The official Galway Bay FM logo.

This is the official place to get your Galway Bay FM logo. All previous versions of our logo are longer valid.

Galway Bay FM Logo – Standard.png

Galway Bay FM Logo – Light.png

Galway Bay FM Logo – Blue.png

Galway Bay FM Logo – White.png

.EPS versions of the Galway Bay FM logo can be downloaded from the following Google Drive folder:

Click Here for Google Drive Folder!