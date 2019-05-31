Galway Ambulance staff on 24 hour strike action

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 60 ambulance personnel in Galway and the West are taking part in a 24 hour strike action today over trade-union representation rights.

The National Ambulance Service Representative Association, a branch of the Psychiatric Nurses Association, are demanding their right to be represented by the PNA.

The HSE currently does not recognise the PNA as a representative body for ambulance workers.

Emergency cover is in place, but work such as transporting patients to and between hospitals is not.

Nationally over 500 ambulance personnel are taking part in today’s industrial action.

Galway based emergency medical technician Reg Turner says the strike action will pose no risk to the public – for more on this tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…