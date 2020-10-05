GAA Suspends All Club Activity Until Further Notice

Remaining County Finals In Doubt

LGFA Awaiting Clarification Before Decision On Connacht Club Finals

The G-A-A have suspended club matches at all levels with immediate effect and until further notice.

This means that the County Intermediate Hurling Final between Maigh Cuilinn Iomanaiocht and Kilconieron will not go ahead on Sunday as scheduled nor will any games that remain to be played this coming weekend.

In a short statement the Association has expressed disappointment with post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at G-A-A events.

The GAA have released a statement in the last hour and it reads…

The GAA’s Management Committee has today endorsed a decision to suspend all GAA Club games ​at all levels with immediate effect ​and until further notice.

The decision has been taken in the interest of public safety following a number of incidents that have been brought to our attention in recent days. ​In particular, post-match celebrations and a lack of social distancing at certain events have proved disappointing and problematic.

This directive applies to all ages and all grades across the island.

Club Social Centres / bars are also to close.

​Training will continue to be permitted as per the guidelines outlined for the relevant levels in the Government’s National Framework for Living with Covid 19 and relevant guidelines in the Six Counties.

The GAA will continue to monitor the situation in the ​coming days and weeks, regarding changes in government guidelines, before liaising with our units accordingly.

The Association would also like to acknowledge all of those units who have worked diligently in complying with the public health advice around the staging of our games and training sessions since activity resumed.

More than ever, we ask that you continue with this approach where training sessions for your players is continuing.

A number of county finals are yet to be played including the Cork and Donegal football deciders while the semi-finals and finals in Longford were to be played this week, as were the Laois and Meath hurling finals.

The announcement now casts doubts on the Connacht LGFA Club Finals that were scheduled for this weekend. Naomh Mhuire and Kilkerrin/Clonberne were both due to meet Sligo opposition on Saturday in Hyde Park in the Junior and Senior Club Finals. Galway Bay FM Sport understands that no decision on these games has been made at this time and that they are awaiting further confirmation from the LGFA.