GAA Minor Championships get green light

The GAA last night announced the provincial and All Ireland minor championships will go ahead, while the U20 competitions are set to resume in the coming weeks. As the country moved to Level 3 on December 1st, the Leinster GAA Council were first to confirm their fixtures, with Galway U20 hurlers fixed to play Laois in the provincial quarter final on Dec 12th. The Galway Minor hurlers are straight through to the All Ireland semi final in mid January against the eventual Munster champions, with the winners of the Leinster final on Jan 3rd qualifying for the All Ireland final.

The Connacht GAA Council have announced the Minor football championship fixtures today, with Galway v Leitrim quarter final the first game to be played on Saturday week. The All Ireland U20 football final between Galway and Dublin may not be played until the new year, despite speculation recently that it would be a curtain raiser to the All Ireland Senior Football Final on Dec 19th.

2020 Connacht Minor Football Championship Fixtures:

Sat, Dec 12th 1/4 final – Galway v Leitrim, 2pm Connacht GAA Centre

Sat, Dec 19th Semi Final – Galway/Leitrim v Roscommon, 2pm Connacht GAA Centre

Sun, Dec 20th Semi Final – Mayo v Sligo, 2pm Connacht GAA Centre

Sat/Sun Jan 9th/10th Final – 2pm Connacht GAA Centre