The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says from midnight tonight until April 12th, everybody must stay at home.

This is unless they must go to work which is essential and cannot be done from home.

People can also go outside to shop, to attend medical appointments, and for vital family reasons like caring for children and the elderly.

Exercise should be done within two kilometres of where you live, and should be done alone.

All gatherings, both public and private, are banned.

Public transport will be restricted for essential workers.

And more non-essential shops will also be closed

There is also to be cuccooning measures for the elderly, given that 79 has been the median age of those who have died so far.

In an address on Friday, Mr Varadkar again thanked all those involved in halting the spread.

He said: “Once again, thank you to everyone working as part of this great national effort. Our country is rising to this challenge and I believe we will prevail”.

“We have seen the numbers of people falling ill increase every day. We believe now is the time for further action”.

Health Minister Simon Harris added: “We most stay home in all but the most limited circumstances. Older people and those most vulnerable must stay home altogether.”

“We have to accept these difficult restrictions now. If we take these decisions now, we may not have to live with them as long as we otherwise might.”

It comes after three more deaths and 302 new cases of the virus were confirmed here on Friday.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) says the deceased were one person is in the north-west of the country and two women in the east.

There have now been 22 COVID-19 related deaths here.

There are 2,121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.