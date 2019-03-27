Friday – Live from Sweeney Oil, Headford Rd, Galway

Join us on Friday as we broadcast live from the Sweeney Oil Service Station on the Headford Road. We are there to celebrate the launch of their new delicious hot carvery, deli & salad bar. Join Ronan Lardner and Alan Murphy for 12 noon for an afternoon of lively music and entertaining chat. Drop in and sample some deli foods and treats on the day.

We’ll have some great giveaways on the day and some special guests and Galway celebrities will be dropping by.

Sweeney Oil has been serving the people of Galway for over 30 years and on Friday they are delighted to launch their new deli Sweeney Oil Headford Road. Drop in and see the refurbished seating area – giving you the choice to relax and eat-in or take away. All welcome

The new Sweeney Oil, Headford Road, Deli is open from 6.30 – 7pm, 7 days a week!

Start your day on the right foot with delicious hot porridge sprinkled with cinnamon & seeds.

Choose from their hot carvery – with a different dish of the day everyday. Hot fresh and delicious food – sandwiches, rolls & wraps to choose from.

Visit their hot food counter or for healthy choice, their self service salad bar, delicious fresh soup and brown bread daily. Pick up a bottle of wine for your evening meal on the way home, a newspaper or magazine.

Sweeney Oil make a big effort to support their native language. They are proud to be a Galway Business and their community and the Irish language is an important part of who they are.

Sweeney Oil has been in business since 1978 with Service Stations in Headford Road, Moycullen, Oranmore and Clifden.

They also run Home Heating Oil Depots throughout Galway, Roscommon, Ballinrobe & the Aran Islands.