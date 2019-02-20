Friday live from St Jarlaths Credit Union new Headford Office

Join Ronan Lardner & Alan Murphy this Friday from 12-5 for the Official Launch of St Jarlaths Credit Union new Headford Office. Lots of fun and activity lined up on the day and an ice-cream truck, face painting, so there’s only one place to be this Friday – at St Jarlaths Credit Union Headford!

Lots of fun and activity lined up for you on the day including music from Ronan Lardner, Don Stiffe Music, Drumadore and more!

The Golden Ticket Supermarket Sweep takes place in Joyce’s Supermarkets Headford at 1pm.

Plus there will be giveaways every hour on the hour, an ice-cream truck, face painting, so there’s only one place to be this Friday – at St Jarlaths Credit Union Headford! Click here to find out more about St Jarlaths Credit Union click HERE