FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE TO ENTER?

Entries to Galway Bay FM will be accepted up until midnight Tuesday 28th September2021. Entries can be made via email entry on Galway Bay FM.ie

CAN I ENTER MY suggestion FROM A COUNTRY OUTSIDE OF IRELAND? Yes, Supermac’s accepts and welcomes entries from all over the world.



ARE THERE ANY AGE RESTRICTIONS TO SUBMIT ENTRY?

Anyone of any age can enter, however if entrant is under 18 years you will require parental permission.



HOW MANY NAMES CAN I ENTER?

There is no limit to the number of names you can submit.

Can I ENTER A VIDEO NAMING THE PLAZA?

Yes, all videos are accepted but cannot exceed 60sec in length. We will only accept links to videos, eg YouTube or Vimeo.

IS THERE A MAXIMUM TIME LENGTH TO a Submission?

Entries should be constructed as The X Plaza.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST TO ENTER?

There is no entry fee.



WILL Supermac’s NOTIFY ENTRANTS THAT THEIR ENTRY HAS BEEN RECEIVED?

Supermac’s will notify shortlisted entries that they have been selected

WHAT IF THERE ARE SEVERAL ENTRIES WITH THE SAME NAME?

Supermac’s will select one entrant at random

HOW AND WHEN WILL WINNERS BE NOTIFIED?

Shortlisted contestants will be contacted. Please do not call Supermac’s to inquire about winners.

Updates will be available via our social platforms

Finalists will be announced on Friday October 1th 2021.

WILl SUPERMAC’s PROVIDE FEEDBACK to ENTRANTS

Supermac’s will not give feedback or a critique on entries.

DOES Sueprmac’s NOTIFY ENTRANTS ABOUT THE STATUS OF THEIR ENTRY DURING THE PROCESS?

Supermac’s will not be notifying any entries as to the judging status of their entry.

WHAT ARE THE REQUIREMENTS FOR ELIGIBILITY FOR u18’s?

Please be sure to have your parent or guardian consent.

HOW CAN I ENTER?

All entries are to be submitted via Galway Bay FM’s textline, whataspp service and social platforms or Supermac’s platforms



ARE THERE ANY SPECIFIC INSTRUCTIONS FOR ENTRies?

Yes, all entries should include, name, address, contact phone number and the following line The (submit you suggested name here) Plaza





DOES Supermac’s own my entry once it has been submitted

Supermac’s will own all rights to the finalists entries