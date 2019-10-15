Filling station operators warned to be more vigilant following county-wide burglaries

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A local county councillor is calling for increased vigilance by rural filling station operators after a recent spate of burglaries.

Independent councillor James Charity is appealing to service station operators to take extra security measures following the break-ins.

The filling stations in question are in Athenry, Headford and Moycullen and were all targeted in the last two weeks.

In each case, cash was taken and significant damage was caused to CCTV equipment and tills.

Councillor Charity says break-ins can have far reaching consequences for business owners…