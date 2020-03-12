Event Cancellations 12/3/2020

Dellas afternoon tea has been cancelled until further notice

Fohenagh Drama Group “The Kings of the Kilburn Highroad” due to take place this Saturday has been cancelled

Tonights sold out show in The shearwater hotel Ballinasloe has been rescheduled to June 22nd. All tickets are valid for June 22nd. Take it to the limit.

Ladies and Gents Fashions, Gort are closing this evening at 6pm until further notice due to Covid 19.

25 card game in Tynagh Old School has been cancelled tomorrow night.

Gallagher’s Ballyfa all Dancing/dance classes are cancelled until further notice

Galway Bay FMs 80s Party has been cancelled

Conradh na Gaeilge have today decided to cancel our National Collection on St. Patrick’s day this year

Ballinasloe GAA Bingo has been cancelled until further notice

