Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ESB is to begin cabling works today for a lighting enhancement project in Headford.

Galway County Council has carried out preparatory works over the last few months as part of the project focused on the top of the town at the Angler’s Rest, Joyce’s and Varley’s pub area.

The ESB cabling works are set to continue for the coming week.

It’s understood the next stage will involve the removal of old ESB poles and the fitting of new LED lighting.