Election Debates 2019 – Structure and Guidelines

Structure of Coverage

Each electoral area will be given 60-120 minutes of debate time featuring all candidates from the area featured.

At the beginning of the programme, each candidate will be given an opportunity to make a one minute introductory speech to explain who they are and what they stand for.

After each candidate present has made a statement, there will be a round-table discussion for the remainder of the time with questions fielded by Keith Finnegan.

Each candidate will be given 30 seconds at the end of the time to wrap up.

There will be a short interval (5 minutes) at 7pm for the News as well as an adbreak at approx 6.30pm and 7.30pm (4 – 5 minutes each)

Guidelines

Keith Finnegan will chair each forum, and all final decisions regarding structure or topics for discussion are his.

Only the clock provided by Galway Bay fm will be used when timing candidates.

The chairman will endeavour to ensure balance and fairness with regard to each candidate’s level of participation during the discussion part of the programme. A dedicated member of the production team will monitor this participation.

All candidates must be civil and courteous to one another, allowing everyone the opportunity to speak.

Any person whom the chairman deems to be in breach during the live transmission will be required to leave the studio

The candidate’s attendance will be taken as acceptance and agreement of these.

Candidates are asked to arrive no later than 15 minutes prior to broadcast and must be seated by 5.50pm sharp. The candidate will not be permitted to participate in the programme once the broadcast has commenced.

Local Candidates please confirm attendance by filling out this online form: Click Here

EU Candidates please confirm attendance by filling out this online form: Click Here