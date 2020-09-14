Demand for COVID 19 testing growing rapidly in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Demand for testing for COVID 19 is growing rapidly in Galway.

Four thousand tests were carried out in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon last week.

Due to the demand, some cases have been referred for testing to Castlerea and Castlebar.

Two additional bays have also been established at the former Galway Airport testing site in Carnmore, with additional staffing also being deployed this week.

The HSE is also examining the possibility of setting up a pop up testing site in the city for those who do not have transport.

Breda Crehan Roche is Chief Officer for Community Healthcare West – she told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that demand for testing from schools has been increasing.