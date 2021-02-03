Death Notices Wednesday 3rd February 2021

print

P.J also known as Paddy Joe Curtin

Blackwood, Robertstown, Co. Kildare and formerly of Kinvara. Funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday at 10:30 via Coill Dubh village to arrive at Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for private mass for Paddy Joe Curtin at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv.

Bob also known as Robert Hannan

Mervue and formerly of Tuam Road and Holywood, Co. Down. Mass for Robert Hannan will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Josephs Church, Presentation Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcn media.tv. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary O’Rourke nee Flynn

Marion Park, Portumna and formerly of Glenastar, Ardagh, Co. Limerick and Cheltenham, England. Mass for Mary O’Rourke will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass will be streamed live online on Portumna Parish Webcam. Funeral afterwards to St. Michaels Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Rita Garvey nee Lavin

Cloonkeehane, Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Manchester. Funeral will arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballinlough tomorrow Thursday for private mass for Rita Garvey at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on mcdonaghfuneraldirectors.ie/livestream. Funeral afterwards to Ballinlough Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request.

Mary Potter nee Lardner

Cloondahamper, Lavally, Tuam. In her 94th year. Mass for Mary Potter will take place privately tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Marys Church, Killererin. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Killererin.

Hugh Johnston

Carnmore Cross, Carnmore, Oranmore. Removal from his home tomorrow Thursday to the Church of the Assumption and St. James, Claregalway for mass for Hugh Johnston at 11. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/ claregalway and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to Claregalway Cemetery. Donations, if desired to Galway Hospice.

Bredge Slevin nee O’Malley

Oughterard, Brampton Care Home, Oranmore and formerly of Maunsells Road, Taylors Hill. Mass for Bredge Slevin will take place today at 12 and will be streamed live online on St. Joseph’s Parish Church webcam. Funeral afterwards to Kilcummin Cemetery, Oughterard. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Irish Fragile X Society.

Lily Halliday nee Hardy

Sion Hill, Dunmore and formerly of Cloghan, Co. Offaly. Funeral will take place privately. Memorial mass for Lily Halliday will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Higgins nee Furey

Lisheenkyle,Oranmore and formerly of Gurrane,Oranmore. Mass will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of the Assumption, Athenry, for immediate family. Mass will be streamed live online on church media.tv and broadcast on parish radio. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Athenry. A memorial mass in celebration of Kathleen Higgins life will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Athenry Cancer Care.

Louis Hoade

Caherlistrane. Mass for Louis Hoade will take place privately today at 12 in the Church of Mary Immaculate & St. Joseph. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/ caherlistrane. Funeral afterwards to Donaghpatrick Cemetery. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.