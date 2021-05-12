Death Notices Wednesday 12th May 2021

print

Frank Glynn

Castlepark, Ballybane. Mass for Frank Glynn will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Brigids Church, Ballybane. Funeral afterwards to Rinville Cemetery, Oranmore. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to the Galway Hospice.

Helen Fallon nee Flaherty

Claremont, Rahoon and formerly of Claddagh. Mass for Helen Fallon will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11:30 in the Sacred Heart Church, Seamus Quirke Road. Mass will be streamed live online on mcnmedia.tv. Funeral afterwards to Rahoon Cemetery.

Martin Mannion

School Road, Castlegar. Mass for Martin Mannion will take place tomorrow Thursday at 11 in St. Columbas Church, Castlegar. Funeral afterwards to the New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Mary Mulllin

Stonepark, Dunmore. Mass for Mary Mullin will take place tomorrow Thursday at 12 in St. Patricks Church, Garrafrauns. Funeral afterwards to Dunmore Cemetery.

Michael also known as Mick Kilkelly

Doonbeg, Ballyglunin, Tuam. Funeral cortege will leave the family residence this morning at 11:30 to St. Colmans Church, Corofin for private family mass for Mick Kilkelly at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on corofinbelclare.ie and broadcast on parish radio. Cremation to follow in Shannon Cematorium. House private and family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí, the West of Ireland Cardiac Foundation.

Eileen Curran nee Walsh

Doire Lochann, Spiddal and formerly of Furbo. Removal from her residence in Doire Lochann this morning at 11:15 to St. John the Apostle Church, Knocknacarra for private mass for Eileen Curran at 12. Funeral

John Mulcahy

Oranmore and formerly of Gleann na Coille, Barna Road. Removal from his home in Gleann na Coille this morning at 10 to arrive at St. Aloysius Church, Breaffy, Castlebar for mass for John Mulcahy at 12. Mass will be streamed live online on churchtv.ie/breaffy. Interment to follow in Breaffy Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations, if desired to Croí.