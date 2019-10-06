Death Notices Sunday 6th October, 2019

Dermot MacSweeney

Cartron, Coast Road, Oranmore and formerly of Fr. Griffin Road and Moycullen. Reposing at his home in Oranmore today from 4. Removal tomorrow Monday to arrive at the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore for mass for Dermot MacSweeney at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Duddy

Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Room, Ryehill, Monivea this evening from 6:30. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Brendan Duddy tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.

Dermot Dermody

Brooklawn, Tuam. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge, today from 4. Removal at 5:30 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly, Tuam for prayers at 6:30. Mass for Dermot Dermody tomorrow Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgarvin Cemetery.

Ina Reddington nee Walsh

Cregg, Claregalway and formerly of Liscaninane. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel this evening from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Ina Reddington tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the ICU at University Hospital Galway.

Martin also known as Buddy Burke

24 Burren View, Gort. Reposing at Mullin’s Funeral Home, Gort today from 4. Removal at 6:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Buddy Burke tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Canon Colm Canavan

Na hAille, Inverin. Lying in repose at St Colmcille Church, Tully, Ballinahown since this morning and until 3. Reposing again at Neachtain’s Funeral Home today from 5. Removal at 7 to Knock Church, Inverin. Mass for Canon Colm Canavan tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the grounds of Knock Church, Inverin.

Maureen Purcell nee Clune

Dublin and formerly of Galway city. Reposing at Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand all day tomorrow, Monday. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside for mass for Maureen Purcell at 10. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Micheál Fahy

Shannon Park, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Micheál Fahy tomorrow Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Unit 7, Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park.

Philomena also known as Phil Dillon nee Stankard

Oldthort, Portumna. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna for mass for Phil Dillon today at 3:30. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Teresa also known as Tess Burns nee Walsh

Coorhoor, Kilnadema, Loughrea. Funeral cortege to arrive at St.Dympnas Church, Kilnadema for mass for Tess Burns today at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.