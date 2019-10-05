Death Notices Saturday 5th October, 2019

Dermot MacSweeney

Cartron, Coast Road, Oranmore and formerly of Fr. Griffin Road and Moycullen. Reposing at his home in Oranmore tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal on Monday to arrive at the Church of St. Oliver Plunkett, Renmore for mass for Dermot MacSweeney at 12. Funeral afterwards to New Cemetery, Bohermore.

Brendan Duddy

Monivea, Athenry. Reposing at Sacred Heart Room, Ryehill, Monivea tomorrow Sunday from 6:30. Removal at 8 to adjoining church. Mass for Brendan Duddy on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Monivea Cemetery.

Dermot Dermody

Brooklawn, Tuam. Reposing at Suaimhneas on the grounds of the Church of the Annunciation, Clarinbridge, tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 5:30 to St. Conleth’s Church, Kilconly, Tuam for prayers at 6:30. Mass for Dermot Dermody on Monday at 12. Funeral afterwards to Kilgarvin Cemetery.

Ina Reddington nee Walsh

Cregg, Claregalway and formerly of Liscaninane. Reposing at Corrandulla Mortuary Chapel tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to the adjoining church. Mass for Ina Reddington on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Cregg Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request. Donations if desired to the ICU at University Hospital Galway.

Martin also known as Buddy Burke

24 Burren View, Gort. Reposing at Mullin’s Funeral Home, Gort tomorrow Sunday from 4. Removal at 6:30 to St. Colman’s Church, Gort. Mass for Buddy Burke on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Rakerin Cemetery. Family flowers only, by request.

Canon Colm Canavan

Na hAille, Inverin. Lying in repose at St Colmcille Church, Tully, Ballinahown today from 4 until tomorrow Sunday at 3. Reposing later again at Neachtain’s Funeral Home tomorrow Sunday from 5. Removal at 7 to Knock Church, Inverin. Mass for Canon Colm Canavan on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to the grounds of Knock Church, Inverin.

Maureen Purcell nee Clune

Dublin and formerly of Galway city. Reposing at Kirwan Funeral Home, Fairview Strand from Monday morning. Removal on Tuesday to Church of the Resurrection, Bayside for mass for Maureen Purcell at 10. Funeral afterwards to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Micheál Fahy

Shannon Park, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village tomorrow Sunday from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Brigid’s Church, Portumna. Mass for Micheál Fahy on Monday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Unit 7, Dialysis Unit, Merlin Park.

Philomena also known as Phil Dillon nee Stankard

Oldthort, Portumna. Reposing at Dignity Chapel, Portumna Retirement Village this evening from 6 until 8. Funeral cortege to arrive to St. Brigids Church, Portumna for mass for Phil Dillon tomorrow Sunday at 3:30. Funeral afterwards to Calvary Cemetery.

Teresa also known as Tess Burns nee Walsh

Coorhoor, Kilnadema, Loughrea. Reposing at Dignity Funeral Care, Barrack Street, Loughrea this evening from 5 until 7. Funeral cortege to arrive at St.Dympnas Church, Kilnadema for mass for Tess Burns tomorrow Sunday at 1. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, by request

Tom J. Linnane

Lough House Sheshia, Bell Harbour, Co. Clare. Reposing at St. Patricks Church, New Quay today from 4 until 7. Mass for Tom J. Linnane tomorrow Sunday at 11. Funeral afterwards to Corcomroe Abbey.

Anne Lohan nee Kelly

Ballyhard, Glenamaddy and Brooklodge Nursing Home and formerly of Ahascragh, Ballinasloe in her 90th year. Reposing at Divilly’s Funeral Home, Glenamaddy this evening from 6. Removal at 8 to St. Patrick’s Church, Glenamaddy. Mass for Anne Lohan tomorrow Sunday at 10:30. Funeral afterwards to new cemetery, Creggs Road, Glenamaddy. House private, by request.

John also known as Johnny Gannon

Lerhin, Clonberne, Ballinasloe in his 95th year. Mass for Johnny Gannon today at 11:30 in Clonberne Church. Funeral afterwards to adjoining cemetery.

Galway Bay Fm would like to sympathise with the families and friends of all the deceased.