Dáil hears of ‘dangerous’ roads in Connemara in need of urgent attention

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Dáil has heard of the urgent need for road improvements on ‘dangerous’ roads in Connemara.

Sinn Féin Galway West TD Mairéad Farrell raised the issue with Transport Minister Éamon Ryan this week.

Deputy Farrell argued that aside from the ongoing works along the N59, there isn’t one good road in the entire region.

She also highlighted the fact that the bus from Carraroe to Galway costs €13, which is the same cost as the bus from Galway to Dublin – adding that public transport in Connemara just isn’t good enough.

Deputy Farrell challenged Minister Ryan on the ‘dangerous’ condition of roads in the region and asked him to intervene urgently: