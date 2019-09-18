Crowds gather at Eyre Square for performance spectacle to mark to beginning of Galway 2020 journey

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Crowds are gathering in the Autumn sunshine at Eyre Square this evening as Galway prepares to officially mark the beginning of its 2020 journey with a performance arts spectacle.

The city centre will host the launch of the 2020 programme of events for Galway’s year as European Capital of Culture from 6pm.

Organisers will reveal over 1,900 events set to take place throughout next year across the city, county and islands of Galway, with 30 projects celebrating the Irish language.

The Galway 2020 programme will focus on the themes of language, landscape and migration, and is designed to celebrate the diverse cultures around Europe.

As crowds gather, a large crane is visible with an acrobat suspended, while earplugs are being distributed to the crowd.