County council shoots down proposal for Connemara marine heritage centre

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Plans for a marine-related heritage centre in Connemara have been shot down by the county council.

Ionad Oidhreachta na mBádóiri has been refused planning permission for the cultural and heritage centre for boats in An Cheathrú Rua.

The development at Barr an Doire would have included storage for boats, an area for boat making, access to the quay and car parking.

