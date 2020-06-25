Councillor Mike Crowe argues Galway Mayor Cubbard entitled to another term

Galway Bay fm newsroom – City councillor Mike Crowe says Fianna Fail members believe Mayor Mike Cubbard is entitled to have another term under the circumstances that have prevailed over the last few months.

Councillor Crowe says the group of Fianna Fail members – who are not part of the ruling pact – have had discussions with him and others and will continue talks throughout the day.

It comes as earlier this week, Independent councillor Noel Larkin said he has sufficient support from the ruling pact for his planned election tomorrow as the new Mayor of Galway.

People Before Profit Galway has planned to hold a protest outside the AGM at Leisureland to highlight its opposition to councillor Larkin’s nomination for the role.

The demonstration and an online petition has been arranged by the group due to concerns over the councillor’s policies on the Traveller community, foreign nationals and social housing.

Fianna Fail councillor Mike Crowe told Galway Talks his city party members do not support councillor Larkin’s nomination – which, he says, is a separate issue.

Meanwhile, in a tweet published this morning, city councillor Eddie Hoare confirmed that the Fine Gael grouping will not be supporting Noel Larkin’s nomination.

The tweet adds that Galway needs a fully functioning and stable pact in these uncertain times.

It concludes this pact does not offer this and the Fine Gael grouping is open to supporting an alternative nomination for Mayor.

The so called rainbow pact was set up following last year’s local election and consists of six Independents, two Green party councillors and one representative each from the Social Democrats and Labour.