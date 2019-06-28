Cooking Demonstration Recipes

Chef Martin O’Donnell from The Twelve Barna was in with Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks and prepared some amazing dishes. Below are the step by step guide on how to recreate his dishes from the show. Bon appetit!

Starter:

Killary harbour mussels with chunky tomato, Dillisk and chorizo sauce served with sunflower brown bread, finished with dillisk and a garrai glas parsley pesto.

Ingredients…

4 portions approx kg

2 tbsp. chopped shallots

1 clove garlic crushed

Small can chopped tomatoes

1 bay leaf

100g chorizo

Dry milled dillisk

Instructions…

To prepare the sauce cook the chorizo first to release the oils and flavours…add in the shallots in a pot slowly and add the garlic Cook gently for 3 minutes and Add in the chopped tomatoes and bay leaf and turn down the heat and cook for 15mins slowly bubbling away… In a separate pot with a lid get the pot smoking hot and add in the mussels with 100ml white wine and fit the lid…steam for approx 3 – 4 mins until all mussels are open…discard un opened and add in the tomato sauce. Stir and add a tbsp. dry milled dillisk powder. To prepare the parsley and dillisk pesto, blend a 100 g bag of good quality dry dillisk with 100 ml sunflower oil and 100 g of fresh parsley in a food processor until smooth… Serve this with some lovely sunflower brown bread and cuinneog farmhouse butter The perfect Pairing would be a lovely light crisp pecorino from northern Italy Marche, with depth Flavours of citrus, liquorice and light white nuts. Some would say it’s similar to pinot grigio but more depth of flavours.



Main:

Braised Sweet potato and chickpea curry with organic vegetables, coconut and chickpeas – 6 people

Ingredients:

3 large sweet potatoes

2 onions

2 heads fennel

6 cloves garlic

3 large organic carrots and parsnips

1 celeriac

Young local wet garlic

Tbsp. of each the following spices

Ground cumin

Ground coriander

Ground Smoked paprika

Ground Curry madras

Ground Ginger

1 stick lemongrass and lime leaf

Small 400 ml can coconut milk

Small can cooked chickpea drained

1 vegetable boillion cube if so desire

100 ml of sweet chilli sauce

METHOD

Dice the onions and fennel very small and add to a hot pot with 2 tbsp. of vegetable oil and cook gently for 4 minutes, add the minced garlic, lime leaf and the bashed lemongrass Next chop the tops of the wet garlic (similar looks to leeks) and add them to the pot, stir well Dice all the remaining vegetable similar size so they cook at the same times… set aside Next add all the dry spices and the boillion cube to the pot and stir well and cook for 2 – 3 minutes Add the coconut milk and sweet chilli and cook until the vegetables are just nearly soft ( 15 minutes approx. ) When the vegetables are ready add the drained chickpeas and taste for seasoning and if so desired add a pinch of salt and pepper to taste Serve this with a Riesling from Chile emilianna, wonderful depths of colour and stands up to the flavours of the rich curry wonderfully. Sweetness coming from the fruits of wine/ grape. Or the twelves own underdog table larger limited edition or else Galway hookers larger.



Dessert:

Local furbo summer strawberries w elderflower and cream and crunchy meringue, granola – 4 people

Ingredients

400 g of Best strawberries that you can get

250 ml cream whipped with a teaspoon icing sugar

Cuinneog fermented cream or clotted cream

100 ml Elderflower cordial

2 Meringue shells

100 g good quality granola

Flowers

METHOD

Lightly whip the cream and the fold in the fermented cream ¼ all the strawberries in a bowl and drizzle the elderflower over them To assemble put a teaspoon of granola into a serving bowl and crush a piece of meringue shell over it, the add 6 pieces of strawberries Add another tablespoon of cream on top and top with a tablespoon of the granola… Add some flower petals as garnish and spoon over a teaspoon of elder cordial just at the end