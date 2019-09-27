Connemara councillors prepare motion to progress infrastructural improvements

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of Connemara councillors is preparing a notice of motion which will request the visit of an independent surveyor to assess infrastructural shortages in Connemara

The decision to put forward the motion comes off the back of a well attended public meeting in Maam Cross last night

The motion will be put before next Friday’s Connemara municipal district meeting, being held at County Hall

Councillor Tomás Ó Curraoin, who’s part of the group preparing the motion, says the people of Connemara feel isolated – for more on this story, tune in to Galway Bay fm news on the hour…