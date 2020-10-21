Connacht Rugby v Edinburgh Preview – The Interviews

Connacht face Edinburgh this Sunday evening at Murrayfield in their third game of the Guinness Pro14 looking for their secind wind in three games in the competition.

The first two games saw a win over Glasgow Warriors at home followed by a defeat away to the Cardiff Blues two weeks ago and Connacht will also be without their internationals who are part of the Ireland camp for the remainder of the Six Nations against Italy and France.

The Province held a press conference this afternoon as they looked ahead to Sunday and William Davies spoke to both Conor Oliver and Andy Friend.

William first spoke to Conor Oliver who joined the province at the beginning of the season from Munster…

William then got the thoughts of Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend…

Connacht and Edinburgh kicks off at 7.35pm on Sunday Evening and will be LIVE on Galway Bay FM.