Connacht Name Starting Team To Face Glasgow Warriors

Andy Friend has named his squad for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 season opener against the Glasgow Warriors, with Jarrad Butler leading out the side from blindside flanker.



Butler begins his third season as Connacht captain having joined in 2017, and he starts in the number 6 position with Conor Oliver earning a start at openside after an impressive pre-season campaign. Paul Boyle completes the back row at number 8.



There’s an experienced look to the front row with Denis Buckley, Dave Heffernan and Finlay Bealham all named, while Gavin Thornbury and Quinn make up the rest of the pack in the second row.



Friend has named the same backline that put in a brilliant attacking display against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium, with Irish international trio Kieran Marmion, Jack Carty and Bundee Aki forming the 9-10-12 axis.



Tom Farrell partners Aki in the centre, while John Porch continues at full-back with Alex Wootton and Peter Sullivan on the wings.



200 spectators will be in attendance at The Sportsground – including previous season ticket holders – in what will be the first Guinness PRO14 game at The Sportsground in over seven months.



Commenting on his team selection, Head Coach Andy Friend says:



“There’s no hiding the fact that last weekend’s Eagles game was very disappointing and we’re keen to quickly move on from it. That said, the spirit and energy at training has been really positive all week and there’s always a sense of excitement when you start a new season. If this squad can produce what I know they’re capable of, I know we’ve a great chance of picking up a win.”



Regarding the fixture itself, Friend added:



“It’s always vital you pick up home wins in this competition and Saturday will be no different. We’re coming up against a very strong Glasgow outfit and our recent record against them isn’t great, but our aim in these opening two weeks is two victories and I firmly believe we can achieve that and start the season on a high”.



CONNACHT RUGBY SQUAD V GLASGOW WARRIORS

Saturday 3rd October @ The Sportsground (k/o 5.15pm)

Number, Name, Caps

15. John Porch (18)

14. Peter Sullivan (1)

13. Tom Farrell (58)

12. Bundee Aki (101)

11. Alex Wootton (1)

10. Jack Carty (140)

9. Kieran Marmion (167)

1. Denis Buckley (179)

2. Dave Heffernan (130)

3. Finlay Bealham (142)

4. Gavin Thornbury (39)

5. Quinn Roux (101)

6. Jarrad Butler (56) CAPTAIN

7. Conor Oliver (2)

8. Paul Boyle (40)

16. Jonny Murphy (7)

17. Jordan Duggan (1)

18. Jack Aungier (1)

19. Niall Murray (7)

20. Seán Masterson (3)

21. Caolin Blade (112)

22. Conor Fitzgerald (24)

23. Sammy Arnold (1)