Connacht Confirm Contract Extension For Eoin McKeon

Connacht Rugby have confirmed that back row Eoin McKeon is the latest player to sign a contract extension with the province. The 27 year old Galway man has made 127 appearances for Connacht since making his debut in 2010 and won a PRO12 Championship medal in 2016.



McKeon played his underage rugby with his local club Galwegians and his school Coláiste Iognáid in Galway City. At international level he has previously represented Ireland at U18, U19 and U20 level. Off the field he has been a member of the Executive Board of Rugby Players Ireland since 2017.



Commenting on the latest contract extension, Head Coach Andy Friend said: “Eoin McKeon is a player who has come through the Connacht pathway from schools and club rugby to play for his province. He has been a hugely important player for us in the season gone by and will be a central figure again next season in our PRO14 and Champions Cup campaigns. As a senior member of our squad Eoin is a leader among the group”.



Following his contract signing, Eoin McKeon added: “I am delighted to sign a contract extension with my home province. I am proud of the journey I have taken through the grassroots game in Connacht and on to play for the senior team. We have developed a really positive culture in Connacht and as a club there is a huge determination to build on the season we have just had”.

print