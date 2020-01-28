Concern not all recommended roles filled from independent maternity report at Portiuncula Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom –

Concerns have been raised that not all recommended roles arising from an independent report into maternity services in Portiuncla Hospital, have been filled.

In a parliamentary question response to Galway East Deputy Ann Rabbitte, the Saolta University Health Care Group stated that the appointment of a Peri-natal Pathologist, Sonographers, and Consultant Obstetricians/Gynaecologists are all outstanding.

These positions were some of the key recommendations included in the Walker report which was published in May 2018.

The review was commissioned by the Group Chief Clinical Director following a preliminary review which was undertaken by the Saolta Group into the care provided to six women.

In relation to the pathologist post, Saolta states it will be advertised at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

While, the group also states there is a national shortage of sonographers.

With reference to consultant obstetricians or gynaecologists, the hospital group states there are two joint appointments between GUH and Portiuncula which will be advertised in the coming weeks.