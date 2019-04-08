Commission to spearhead major initiative to tackle marine waste on west coast

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Western Development Commission is to spearhead an initiative to turn used fishing nets into commercial opportunities.

The programme aims to support small and medium-sized enterprises to create sustainable industries in the recovery and recycling of used fishing nets into commercial products.

The Western Development Commission is a statutory body which promotes both social and economic development in seven western counties including Galway.

The three year programme will see 5 countries in Europe join forces to tackle the issue of marine waste.

