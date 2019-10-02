City council issues advisory on precautionary measures as Storm Lorenzo approaches

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city council has issued an advisory that Storm Lorenzo will produce significant swell, high waves and sizeable storm surges.

This will lead to wave overtopping, some coastal flooding and damage, especially along western and southern coasts.

Following ongoing meetings of Galway City Council’s Crisis Management Team today, based on the latest information available, a number of precautionary measures have been put in place.

This includes road closures at both Salthill, and the Seapoint Promenade from Grattan Road to Blackrock which will be closed from 5.00pm tomorrow for the duration of the warning until 3am Friday.

There may be further closures throughout the city as required and the situation will be closely monitored.

There will also be car park closures with both Seapoint and Toft Park car parks will be closed from 1.00pm tomorrow.

Sandbag filling facilities will be available at Claddagh Hall, the entrance to Mutton Island Treatment Centre and The former Tourist Office adjacent to the Aquarium in Salthill from 6.00 this evening.