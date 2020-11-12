CISCO Galway named winner of national workplace fitness challenge

Galway Bay fm newsroom – CISCO Galway has been named as the winner of a National Workplace Fitness Challenge, run through Irish Life’s health and wellness app MyLife.

The Workplace Fitness Challenge saw 120 companies from across Ireland competing for a chance to win a €10,000 donation for a charity of their choice.

CISCO Galway has split the €10,000 donation between two charities – Cancer Care West and Galway Lions Club.

Sheila Greaney, Site Engagement Manager at CISCO Galway says it was an exciting and motivating task for the team at CISCO Galway and added a sense of unity and collaboration while many are working from home.