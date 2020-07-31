Calls for Community Healthcare West to intervene on behalf of Galway charities over funding cuts

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

There are calls for Community Healthcare West to intervene on behalf Galway charities who have had their funding cut in recent years.

City Councillor John Connolly made a representation on behalf of the Galway Simon Community and Cope Galway at a recent meeting of the Western Health Forum.

Councillor Connolly is calling on HSE management to help reverse the trend of funding cuts and to address funding shortfalls overall.

In response, Community Healthcare West Chief Officer Breda Crehan Roche said the decision to apply a cut in the budget allocation is a national one and that HSE management would disperse additional resources appropriately should they become available.