Call for motorhome park and camping site in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has been called on to investigate the provision of a motorhome park and campsite in Loughrea.

At a recent meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, Fine Gael Councillor Michael Moegie Maher called on the local authority to provide the infrastructure at Loughrea lake.

Cllr Maher cited similar services available in Portumna and the advantage they bring to local tourism.

He says a motorhome and camping site would make Loughrea a must-visit destination as tourism resumes around the country.

