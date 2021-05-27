Buymie to create 30 new jobs as roll-out begins in Galway

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Grocery delivery provider buymie is to create 30 jobs in Galway as it rolls out its services to supermarket chains across the city.

The firm provides a personal shopping service, which sees pickers collect a customer’s groceries in-store and make contact if their chosen items are out of stock to discuss alternatives.

It says customers can then expect to receive delivery of their shopping in as little as an hour or at a selected date and time.

The service is already in operation in Dublin, Cork and Bristol and is currently in the process of creating 60 personal shopping roles to service Galway and Limerick.

From next Monday, the service will be available at Dunnes Stores in Terryland, Knocknacarra, Briarhill and Westside, and at Lidl Doughiska and Wellpark.

It is also being rolled out at Tesco Headford Road and Tesco Oranmore.

Customers can avail of the service through the buymie app on Google Play store or Apple iOS app store.

Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of buymie, says it’s all about offering a highly personal service.