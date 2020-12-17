Bristol Bear’s Max Malins returns to ancestral home this weekend

print

This Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup clash of Connacht and Bristol Bears in the Sportsground will feature a homecoming for Max Malins, one of the English Premiership Club’s star players who is a direct descendent of the first Galway man to become President of the GAA.

Max’s Great Grandfather Dr. Paddy Kelly was born in Kilnadeema, Loughrea and emigrated to Leicester, UK where he was a GP. Paddy was a son of of Peter J Kelly, Kilnadeema who was one of the founders of the GAA in 1884 and was the 3rd President (and 1st from Galway) from 1889 to 1895. Therefore Max is a Great Great Grandson of Peter J Kelly.

Peter J Kelly was a farmer from Grange Park, Loughrea. The land that he worked on is still farmed today by his grandson and great-grandson. He attended a preliminary meeting in Dunkellin Street, Loughrea in August 1884 where the foundation of the G.A.A. was discussed and he subsequently served as President of the G.A.A. from 1889 to 1895, a position which was not filled by a Galway man again until Joe McDonagh in 1997. Involved in the Land League, Peter J Kelly was described as “a very prominent figure in the movement in County Galway.”