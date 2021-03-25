‘Look for the Logo’ Easter Treasure Hunt

print

We have an big Easter basket bursting with fabulous prizes to giveaway this week thanks once again to our generous sponsors – So Hotels, Kylemore Abbey, Maldron Hotel Galway, Flowers.ie, Peter Murphy Electrical, TJ O’Mahoneys, Greenes of Ahascragh and Duane’s of Kiltullagh

Each day this week we have some amazing Easter treats to giveaway to our listeners which include, family Easter lunch four, hotel vouchers, bouquet of flowers, handcrafted chocolate delights, spring cleaning, gardening or DIY vouchers, and electrical vouchers.

Want to win?

Take a look at this image. We’ve hidden a Galway Bay FM logo somewhere in this Easter picture. Can you find it?

IMAGE HERE

Find the Galway Bay Fm logo

To enter – text in the grid reference to 53995 or whatsapp to 087 0958968. Remember – Start your message with the word Easter, followed by the grid ref for our logo along with your name and location and then stay tuned.

Throughout the day between 7am and 7pm we’ll pick some of the correct answers to win our fabulous Easter prizes, we’ll give away two prizes each day. Stay tune to see if your name is called out as a winner. Winners will be notified by phone.