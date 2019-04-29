Beagh native unanimously co-opted to county council following Michael Fahy’s death

Galway Bay fm newsroom:

Beagh native Declan Diviney has been formally co-opted to Galway County Council to fill the seat left vacant following the death of Michael ‘Stroke’ Fahy.

Councillor Diviney is the former Director of Elections for the late Councillor Fahy and is a farmer.



At a meeting of the county council in Maam Cross today, Councillor Gerry Finnerty proposed Declan Diviney to be co-opted to the council and this was seconded by his party colleague, Martina Kinane.

Tune into the Galway Bay fm news for more on this story…