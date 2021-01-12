Ask the Dentist on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner

print

Ask the Dentist, a brand new feature on The Live Wire with Ronan Lardner kicks off this month. Twice each month Ronan invites Dr. Paul Moore, Clinical Director at Gate Dental to join him to answer listeners queries. Dr. Moore will offer his advice on keeping your pearly whites in tip top condition. Ronan will also ask about the new and exciting resolutions in dentistry.

For more tune in to Ronan on The Live Wire 12 – 3pm for the very first “Ask the Dentist” on Monday 18th Jan.

On Monday Dr Moore will chat with Ronan about how New Years diet resolutions could impact your teeth: Is lemon juice harmful to your teeth? Sugar in our diet? Why is a visit to the hygienist so important?

If you have a question for Dr Moore, text DENTAL along with your queries us on 53995 or email us on [email protected] and title you email DENTAL.

About Dr. Paul Moore

Dr. Paul Moore BDS, Clinical Director at Gate Dental Clinic, Galway. Qualified in 1981 in Sheffield, Dr Moore ran a private dental practice in North Devon for 15 years, and moved to Ireland in 1997.

Membership Irish Dental Association

Irish Association of Aesthetic Dentistry

Association of Dental Implantology

International Congress of Oral Implantologists

Irish Society of Computerised Dentistry (Founder Member)

Trainer for the International Society of Computerised Dentistry.

About Gate Dental

Originally founded by Dr Gerry Meehan, the practice was well established when Dr Moore moved to Galway in 1999. Then after four years the practice relocated to Gate Clinic on Merchants Road, merging the personal values of an old practice with the modern services of the new. In a state of the art clinical setting, Gate Dental today has technology to the forefront from diagnostic technologies such as x rays, cat scanners (3D x rays), to microscopes or intra-oral cameras to help detect problems and provide appropriate solutions at an earlier stage.

The spacious cheerful practice gives a warm reception to all patients, and reflects Dr Moore’s philosophy: “Do it Once and Do it Well”- At Gate Dental everything is patient centred.

People, Listening, Education and Technology are corner stones to the business. Dr. Moore and the team are all about looking after peoples needs – this can often start with getting over the fear of making the initial phone call to make an appointment.

Establishment and maintenance of excellent gums are the priority with your oral heath – a good diet and a visit to the hygienist and the dentist for a checkup can save lots of time Developing a commitment to this strategy early will give you a life time of oral health.

The team at Gate Dental is here to provide a full range of Covid-safe dental treatments. So book your appointment today by calling 091 547 592 or search Gate Dental Clinic online.

“Don’t wait. Call the Gate”, 091 547592 Gate Dental Clinic, Dock Road, Galway