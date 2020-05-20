Amazing photo of Mt Everest view not seen in years goes viral

As pollution levels across the world have reduced due to COVID19 lockdown, for the first time in many years, Mt Everest has become visible once again from Kathmandu Valley, even though it is 200km away. Locals say it gave a view many had not seen it 30 years.

While most industries shut down during the lockdown, there was a significant reduction in pollution. As a result, the country enjoyed an immense improvement in air quality.

“We can see the snow-covered mountains clearly from our roofs,” Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal said in an interview with SBS.

“And not just that, stars are visible at night. I have never seen anything like this in recent times.”

Image credit: @AbhushanGautam: https://bit.ly/3bypA87

The Himalaya mountains can be seen from Jalandhar in the image below.

Source: Twitter & Nepal Times