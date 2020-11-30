ALl Ireland SHC semi final: Limerick 0-27 Galway 0-24 – Report and Reaction

print

Limerick booked their place in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship final after a battling 0-27 to 0-24 win over Galway in Croke Park on Sunday evening. Limerick trailed 0-7 to 0-2 after 15 minutes, but turned the game in their favour in the second quarter and led 0-15 to 0-13 by half time. Galway lost key forward Cathal Mannion to injury mid-way through that opening half and there was further injury disruption in the second half for Galway when star forward Joe Canning was involved in an accidental collision with team-mate Joseph Cooney, which led to the Portumna star being stretchered off with suspected concussion. Substitute Evan Niland made a huge impact in helping Galway to draw level at 0-23 points each five minutes into stoppage time, but Limerick scored four of the last five points in the remaining four minutes to set up a repeat of the Munster final against Waterford in two weeks time.

