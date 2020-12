print

Galway and Cork meet in the TG4 All Ireland senior ladies football semi final this Sunday in Parnell Park (1.30pm), with the winners set to meet Dublin in the final in Croke Park. Ahead of the game Tommy Devane has been speaking to Galway manager Timmy Rabbit…

Darren Kelly got the thoughts of Galway player Nicola Ward…

Darren also spoke to former Galway player and Galway Bay FM analyst Emer Flaherty about Sunday’s semi final meeting with Cork…