Galway Bay fm newsroom – Access to Blackrock in Salthill is to be closed from tomorrow.

Salthill Gardai in conjunction with the city council are to close off the amenity from the diving tower and adjacent walkway due to concerns over adherence to social distancing.

Adjacent beaches in Salthill will remain open to those resident within a 2 kilometre radius.

It comes as local swimmers have gathered in numbers at the popular beach due to the fine weather.